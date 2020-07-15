

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global investment firm KKR said that it has invested in Australian environmental markets platform GreenCollar to advance GreenCollar's mission to provide commercial solutions to climate change related challenges faced by governments, corporates and individuals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded by James Schultz and Lewis Tyndall in 2011, GreenCollar is a natural resource project development and environmental markets platform.



GreenCollar also announced that Grant King, former CEO of Origin Energy, former President of the Business Council of Australia and recent Chair of the Expert Panel on Low Cost Carbon Abatement Opportunities, has joined its board of directors.



