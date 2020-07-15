

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GoHealth, Inc. announced the pricing of initial public offering of 43.5 million shares of Class A common stock at $21.00 per share. The company expects offering to close on July 17, 2020.



The company granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy additional 6.525 million shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.



The company has originally filed to sell about 39.5 million shares of Class A common stock at a range of $18.00 to $20.00 per share.



The Chicago-based health insurance company shares of Class A common stock to begin trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market under symbol 'GOCO' on July 15, 2020.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as managing bookrunners. Barclays, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, RBC Capital Markets and William Blair are acting as bookrunners. Cantor, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Loop Capital Markets are acting as co-managers.



