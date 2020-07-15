Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Das ist der Wendepunkt! Transformation zum kommerziell erfolgreichen Pharma Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859768 ISIN: SE0000148884 Ticker-Symbol: SEBA 
Frankfurt
14.07.20
15:47 Uhr
8,662 Euro
+0,212
+2,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEB AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7408,84614.07.
8,8068,90607:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2020 | 07:05
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SEB's second quarter 2020 result

Press release
Stockholm, 15 Juli 2020

SEB's second quarter 2020 result

The operating profit before items affecting comparability for the second quarter 2020 amounted to SEK 5.6bn with a return on equity of 11.2 per cent and a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.8 per cent.

"Despite some signs of increasing optimism, the overall economic situation continued to be characterised by uncertainty and unknowns. The consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic influenced the reported financial results, while the underlying business continued to show resilience. Financial markets recovered but the positive effect was partly offset by higher net expected credit losses. Operating profit before items affecting comparability increased by 90 per cent compared with the first quarter 2020 but decreased by 8 per cent compared with the second quarter 2019. SEB's capital buffer is 410 basis points above the regulatory requirement and we are well placed to continue supporting our customers through these challenging times", says Johan Torgeby, President and CEO.

Financial information

Q2Q1Q2Jan-JunFull year
SEK m20202020%2019%20202019%2019
Total operating income 13 999 10 08939 12 19715 24 089 24 1030 50 134
Total operating expenses -5 712 -5 6461 -5 7080 -11 358 -11 3290 -22 945
Net expected credit losses -2 691 -1 49480 - 386 -4 185 - 808 -2 294
Operating profit before
items affecting comparability		5 598 2 95090 6 103-8 8 54711 967-29 24 894
Items affecting comparability1) -1 000 -1 000
Operating profit4 598 2 95056 6 103-25 7 54711 967-37 24 894
NET PROFIT3 501 2 35549 4 892-28 5 8569 573-39 20 177
Return on equity, % 8.7 6.0 13.9 7.4 13.2 13.7
Return on equity excluding items affecting comparability, % 11.2 6.0 13.9 8.6 13.2 13.8
Basic earnings per share, SEK 1.62 1.09 2.26 2.70 4.43 9.33
1) Administrative fine issued by the Swedish FSA. See note 6.

You can download the Quarterly Report, Results Presentation and Fact Book from https://sebgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports.

For further information, please contact
Masih Yazdi, CFO, +46 771 621 000
Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 762 10 06
Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication, +46 70 763 99 47

This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at around 7.00 am CET, on 15 July 2020.

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 June 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,218bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,909bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com.

Attachments

  • Quarterly report Q2 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b2f1bd96-493b-4df8-bb07-971e417299e5)
  • Press_release_SEB_Q2_2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/108120da-232c-47d4-9df9-c3cca41740b8)
SEB AB A-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.