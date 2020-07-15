International SOS, the leading medical and security risk services company, continues to rapidly expand its clinical TeleConsultation services. Having newly implemented additional much-needed such services in South Africa, UAE, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, it is now available in 24 countries1 and territories worldwide. The service provides virtual access to fast, efficient and appropriate medical care, including local knowledge and prescription capabilities, complemented with the global insights and worldwide medical and security assistance services of International SOS.

Dr Neil Nerwich, Group Medical Director, Assistance, International SOS, "The adoption of TeleConsultation has been fuelled by the needs of global workforces amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Virtual access to fast, efficient and appropriate medical care has become critical in the fluid environment of lockdowns and remote working, resulting in a major increase in TeleConsultation cases. Many organisations recognise how our TeleConsultation solution can protect employees and promote business resilience. It delivers high-quality care, with local knowledge for accurate medical diagnosis and locally available medications. As part of the service, members are assessed for TeleConsultation and, where appropriate, can be quickly triaged from TeleConsultation into alternative medical care if necessary. We are ensuring rapid access to this facility for all our clients."

Benefits of the service:

Reduced business disruption via efficient access to local care

Compliant with local medical regulations and licensing requirements

Understanding of local health environment at the patient's location

Knowledge of the names and availability of local medicines

Ability to provide locally fulfillable prescriptions

Teleconsultation within the framework of an integrated medical support with a personalised follow-up and management

Multi-lingual support to refer patients to the services of a general practitioner, a specialist or emergency care if necessary

International SOS TeleConsultation complements its global TeleHealth services with virtualised access to local credentialed providers in the International SOS Global Assistance Network. It is provided in conjunction with International SOS global 24/7 Assistance Centre platforms, which provide medical and security information, advice and referrals around the clock to assignees and travelling employees.

1Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Hong Kong (SAR), India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA.

