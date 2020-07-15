

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flagstone Foods LLC is recalling certain Wegmans Pecan Blend Trail Mix citing the possible presence of undeclared almonds and walnuts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.



The affected product comes in a 16-ounce, plastic stand-up resealable package, marked with UPC Code 0-77890-31040-3 and lot code #05M04300, with a best by date of January 29, 2021.



The recalled Wegmans Pecan Blend packages were distributed to retail stores in Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.



The Robersonville, North Carolina-based company initiated the recall following a notification from a customer that the product contained almonds and walnuts that are not listed in the ingredient statement on the packaging.



Consumers who are allergic to almonds or walnuts are likely to get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. However, the company has not received reports of any illnesses or injuries related to the product to date.



Consumers are urged to return the recalled item to the place of purchase for a full refund.



Flagstone Foods in late June had called back certain North Star Sweet & Salty Caramel Trail Mix for the possible presence of undeclared cashews.



In similar recalls, KIND Healthy Snacks last week recalled a limited number of Oats & Honey Granola with Toasted Coconut pouches for undeclared sesame seeds.



Further, Fresh Express in June recalled a limited quantity of Southwest Chopped Kit for undeclared undeclared wheat, soy, cashews, and coconut. Nestle USA, a division of Swiss food major Nestlé, recalled certain Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo products for undeclared soy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de