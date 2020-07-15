French energy giant Engie recently commissioned a PV module testing facility in Chile's Atacama Desert, which has the world's highest solar radiation. In a short interview with pv magazine, Thore Müller - head of bifacial PV R&D and solar services at Engie Laborelec - explained the advantages of testing solar panels, inverters and cleaning systems in hot, arid environments.Engie Laborelec, a unit of French energy giant Engie, recently commissioned a PV module testing facility and innovation center in northern Chile's Atacama Desert - an area with the world's highest solar radiation. The new ...

