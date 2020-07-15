

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) reported revenue of 31.8 million pounds for the first quarter ended 30 June 2020, up 2.3% from previous year. Like-for-like revenue was up 1.9%, driven by the increase in the average rate achieved, partly offset by the lower average occupancy in the period, and also a reduction in packing material sales during the lockdown period.



For the month of June, total move-in and move-out activity was around 15% down on the prior year. The 75 Big Yellow stores increased in occupancy over the quarter by 138,000 sq ft resulting in a closing occupancy of 83.6%.



As of 14 July, 98.2% of the Group's first quarter revenue has been collected, compared to 98.3% in the prior year.



