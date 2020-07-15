

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining (HOC.L) reported Q2 attributable production of 19,647 ounces of gold, and 1.1 million ounces of silver.



Further, the company delivered 32,712 gold equivalent ounces, and 2.8 million silver equivalent ounces in Q2, a sharp decline compared to last year, reflecting the Covid-19 crisis and the consequent operational stoppage at all three of the company's mines.



'The Inmaculada and Pallancata mines were stopped for 11 weeks with operations at each mine resuming on 31 May and 1 June respectively whilst the San Jose operation in Argentina stopped for six weeks and resumed on 27 April with a phased ramp-up process,' the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HOCHSCHILD MINING-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de