Digital Reasoning Systems, Inc.: Digital Reasoning and Google Cloud Announce Global Strategic Partnership to Deliver Financial Services Solutions in the Cloud

Digital Reasoning will make its core enterprise intelligence and surveillance products available as a managed service on Google Cloud, helping financial organizations meet regulatory standards and reduce risk

LONDON, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Reasoning (https://digitalreasoning.com/) , the global leader in artificial intelligence solutions that understand human communications and behaviours, and Google Cloud today announced a global strategic partnership to help banks and other financial institutions leverage the global scale, reliability, and performance of the cloud. Under the new partnership, Digital Reasoning will make its Conduct Surveillance product, focused on enabling integrated enterprise intelligence and surveillance, available as a managed service on Google Cloud.



Digital Reasoning provides enterprise intelligence and surveillance solutions that help financial services firms reduce risk, prevent fraud, and meet stringent regulatory scrutiny. Digital Reasoning's customers include the majority of the largest global investment banks. Increasingly, the financial services industry is adopting the cloud to deliver their core IT services at scale, leverage elastic and reliable infrastructure, and take advantage of the security; Digital Reasoning has been a leader in this transformation.

"The largest European banks are turning to Google Cloud to modernize their businesses, and we are delighted to partner with Google Cloud to bring our leading financial services products to these businesses on Google Cloud's reliable and highly-performant network," said Tim Estes, Founder and CEO of Digital Reasoning. "Our customers trust us to deliver proven solutions to help them mitigate risk and solve their toughest problems. Together, our joint solution offers banks a highly secure and scalable integrated surveillance solution."

"Financial institutions are under considerable regulatory and market pressures, often requiring them to have clear visibility into their most sensitive data," said Anil Saboo, Global Partnerships Lead for Financial Services at Google Cloud. "Together, we help these firms do so, by combining Digital Reasoning's leading enterprise security and surveillance products with the security, performance, and scalability offered by Google Cloud."

Digital Reasoning and Google Cloud have been able to deliver impactful business outcomes for the quickly growing list of joint customers, including:

Integrated surveillance across all key channels - email, chat, and voice

Increased risk detection by 5x

Improved quality of alerts for compliance analysts

Reduced false positive by as much as 95%

Leverage cloud compute and GPU-based processing to support cutting-edge AI capabilities such as best-in-class machine learning and voice transcription

Improved operational efficiency and productivity in a cloud-based deployment

Reduced operational expenses

Lowered infrastructure management and maintenance costs

Scaled systems to process billions of monitored messages

Provided secure, future-proof systems that have been reviewed and approved by InfoSec teams at some of the largest banks

Digital Reasoning and Google initially began partnering in 2019. Conduct Surveillance on Google Cloud is available now, as a managed service.

About Digital Reasoning

Digital Reasoning is a global leader in understanding human communications and behaviour through the combination of applied AI, deep collaboration with industry experts, and a commitment to use technology for positive change. Through the combination of our trusted technology and our customers' experience, for example, patients have a better chance of surviving, banks can ensure their employees are meeting the highest standards of conduct, and law enforcement can protect the most vulnerable citizens in our society. For more information, go to www.digitalreasoning.com (http://www.digitalreasoning.com) and connect with us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-reasoning-systems/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/dreasoning) .

