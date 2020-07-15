Quantron Implements Hydrogen Drive in the Transporter Market

AUGSBURG, Germany, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantron AG uses the technology of AE Driven Solutions GmbH (AEDS) to implement hydrogen drive solutions for vans from 3.49 tonnes upwards - initially for platform and box body vehicles based on the IVECO Daily, such as the Quantron Q-LIH2. The company is working on expanding its product range for vans with fuel cells in order to be able to offer hydrogen vehicles with different bodies and other models from other manufacturers in the future.

Hydrogen-powered vehicles and electric vehicles complement each other to create a wide range of e-mobility solutions for short and long distances and to provide a variety of options for reducing companies' CO2 foodprint. Through the combination of both technologies, alternatively powered vehicles with a range of up to 400 km and a payload of up to 1,200 kg can be realized.

Quantron vans with fuel cell

On the basis of the IVECO Daily, Quantron will have vehicles e.g. with 4.2 tons and 100 kW output as well as 7.2 tons and 147 kW output in its product range, which have ranges of 300 km to 500 km depending on the tank size selected.

Cooperation with AE Driven Solutions GmbH (AEDS)

AEDS specializes in sustainable mobility and logistics concepts based on hydrogen as an energy carrier and has decades of experience and know-how in this field.

Mrs. Stefanie Peters (via NEUMAN & ESSER GROUP shareholder of AEDS) as well as Prof. Dr. Achim Kampker (shareholder of AEDS) substantiate among others this statement of competence.

Mrs. Peters was also appointed to the hydrogen council of the federal government which adopted its national hydrogen strategy.

