Carr's Group's trading update for the 19 weeks ended 11 July 2020 notes that the company continues to trade in line with management expectations for FY20. The board is combining the two interim dividend payments this year into a single interim payment of 2.25p/share, equivalent to the two interim payments made in FY19. We leave our FY20 estimates unchanged but reduce our FY21 EPS estimate by 12% to reflect lower cattle prices in the US and weaker demand from the oil and gas industry, both related to the coronavirus pandemic.

