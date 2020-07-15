Hyaluronic acid without distraction

Croma is always committed to deepening its product portfolio to support customers in their daily work. With pure HA, Croma has developed a highly concentrated liquid skin mask in a minimalistic formula containing 1.8% of hyaluronic acid to smooth, moisturize and revitalize the skin while boosting its natural hydration.

Containing ingredients normally used in medical and aesthetic practices, Croma wants to bring the usual high quality of pharma grade hyaluronic acid to skincare used at home. Pure and without distraction.

"With pure HA, we have developed a skincare product based on hyaluronic acid that complies with the high standards of our medical devices, complements our existing portfolio perfectly and underlines Croma's claim as an expert in hyaluronic acid", remarked Andreas Prinz, Managing Director of Croma.

With a silky, lightweight texture suitable for all skin types, pure HA aims to make the skin feel nourished and radiant. Produced in a sterile and high professional glass container, pure HA brings a pharmaceutical approach to skincare at home from the experts of hyaluronic acid.

About Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid is one of the most essential ingredients in skincare today. Hyaluronic acid revitalizes the skin and at the same time strengthens its natural moisture content. It optimizes the skin's elasticity, plumps the skin and improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

About Croma-Pharma GmbH

Founded in 1976, Croma-Pharma GmbH (Croma) is an Austrian family-owned company that specializes in the industrial production of hyaluronic acid syringes for the fields of medical aesthetics, ophthalmology and orthopaedics. Croma currently runs 12 international sales companies and distributes its products in more than 70 countries. Within its global sales network, Croma focuses with own branded products on minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. Besides a broad range of HA fillers from the own production site, Croma markets PDO lifting threads, a Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) system and innovative skincare technologies in its core strategic markets.

