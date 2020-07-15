The following information is based on the press release from Tele2 AB (Tele2) published on July 15, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of Tele2 has proposed that the Extra General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for September, 2020, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.50 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 2.75 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is October 1, 2020. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Tele2 (TEL2B; TEL2A). For further details please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=783886