

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com (AMZN) announced Wednesday that its cloud platform Amazon Web Services or AWS has reached a long-term agreement with British bank HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC, HSBA.L).



HSBC has selected AWS as a key, long-term strategic cloud provider to drive their digital transformation and deliver new and personalized banking services.



Under the multi-year, global deal, HSBC will make AWS technology available across the bank's lines of business. It will start with customer-facing applications and application modernization in its Global Wealth & Personal Banking business.



HSBC will use AWS' portfolio of cloud services, including compute, containers, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and security, to develop new digital products. AWS technology will support security and compliance standards for millions of personal banking customers worldwide.



Dinesh Keswani, Chief Technology Officer and CIO for Digital, HSBC, said, 'Our ambition is to make it easy, safe, and reliable for customers to bank with us, whenever and wherever they are. HSBC's collaboration with AWS helps us to deliver innovative banking solutions to customers at a faster rate, starting with our Wealth & Personal Banking business.'



