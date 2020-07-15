Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus der Anleger: Halo Labs - Explodierende Absatzzahlen
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
15.07.20
08:05 Uhr
4,160 Euro
+0,100
+2,46 %
15.07.2020 | 10:34
AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities re the AECI LTIP

PR Newswire

London, July 15

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

("AECI")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF THE AECI LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN (THE "LTIP")

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements ("Listings Requirements"), shareholders and noteholders are advised that AECI had entered into an agreement with Investec Bank Limited ("Investec"), an independent third party broking firm, to purchase AECI ordinary shares ("Shares") on behalf of the LTIP, in order to settle the obligations to its participants in respect of the Performance Shares (as defined in the rules of the LTIP) that vested on 30 June 2020, in a non-dilutive manner in accordance with the rules of the LTIP.

Shares were purchased in terms of an approved share purchase programme, with binding instructions having been provided to the broker ahead of the closed or prohibited period.

The following information is disclosed in compliance with the Listings Requirements:

Name of share scheme:LTIP
Company:AECI
Nature of transaction:On-market purchase of Shares by Investec on behalf of the LTIP to settle the obligations to the LTIP participants
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
Extent of interest:Indirect non-beneficial (purchased by Investec acting as agent on behalf of the AECI LTIP vesting account)
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes

Date of transactionNo. of shares acquiredVWAP
(R)		Price High (R)Price
Low (R)		Value of transaction (R)
9 July 2020605 35579,7381,7778,7448 264 954
10 July 202034 25080,7682,1978,482 766 030
13 July 202019 72079,7681,0578,771 572 867
14 July 202085 56581,0982,0080,006 938 466

Woodmead, Sandton

15 July 2020

Sponsor:

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

© 2020 PR Newswire
