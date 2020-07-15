ProColombia: Colombia Investment Roadshow Reveals Strong International Interest in Investing in the Country

MADRID, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The third edition of the Colombia Investment Roadshow has proven that international firms are highly interested in investing in the Latin American country. Proof of this is the fact that between July 7 and 9 more than 800 people registered and 170 appointments were made for 90% of the projects on display with entrepreneurs from the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France, Switzerland, Norway or the United States, Mexico and Austria. Both the quality of the projects exhibited and the information provided during the meetings had a positive impact on the audience, as well as the variety of sectors represented. The Colombia Investment Roadshow is a joint initiative between the British Government, the UK-Colombia Chamber of Commerce, EY and Control Risks, as well as the Colombian Embassy in the UK and ProColombia.

Colombian President Ivan Duque launched the event on video, highlighting the importance of this forum: "In times as challenging as now, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this event becomes a symbol of resilience and hope for a better future for all. Investors from all over the world continue to show interest and confidence in Colombia as an ideal country to do business."

The event featured the participation of Colombia's Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism, José Manuel Restrepo, who also officially opened, together with his UK counterpart Ranil Jayawardena, the first UK Colombia Trade Dialogue, which seeks to strengthen the trade relationship between the two countries.

Flavia Santoro, President of ProColombia, highlighted the importance of this meeting for business and how it has been well received by the public: "This is the single most important platform for the promotion of Colombian investment in the United Kingdom and now, thanks to digital tools, we can now welcome global firms. We are convinced that our country is and will continue to be a success story."

Speakers at the Colombia Investment Roadshow included Colombia's Minister of Transport, Angela Maria Orozco, Colombia's Minister of Mines and Energy, Diego Mesa, the Minister for Investment at the British Department for International Trade, Lord Grimstone of Boscobel Kt and Michael Stott, Latin America editor of the Financial Times, among others. In addition, European companies that have invested in Colombia due to its export potential, such as CPL Aromas and RL Auto, commented on their experience at the event.