

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan on Wednesday introduced its new mid-size electric crossover SUV, Nissan Ariya with an estimated range of up to 300 miles.



The $40,000 Ariya, which was unveiled in Yokohama, Japan, is expected to go on sale in the US. market by the end of 2021.



When Nissan launched its first and only EV, Leaf hatchback, a decade back in 2010, there were not many players in the market. Currently, the EV market is comparatively more crowded with popular carmakers including Tesla and Hyundai.



The Ariya, which comes with 2-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions, has the advanced version of Nissan's proPilot technology, that provides steering assistance to the driver.



The 5 passenger car can pull up to 1500 kg, and top speed is 160km/h.



Nissan plans to roll-out 12 new models of Ariya in 18 months.



'We created the Nissan Ariya as an answer to the aspirations and practical needs of today's customers,' said Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida. 'Combining our strengths in EVs and crossovers, it's a showcase for Nissan's new era of excitement and design.'



