Securely Increases University's Capacity and Scalability

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, has announced that the University of Reading, one of the foremost research-led universities in the UK, has implemented Nutanix Files, a software-defined scale-out file storage solution for unstructured data, enabling the university to simplify IT management and increase ease of scalability.

The University of Reading has more than 50 research centers, many of which are recognized as international centers of excellence in a variety of areas including agricultural, biological and physical sciences and meteorology. With approximately 5,000 faculty members and 20,000 students, it was crucial for their IT team to have an environment that could support large amounts of data and enable both students and faculty to actually focus on the research instead of worrying about the amount of data storage they were taking up.

With Nutanix Files, the University of Reading is able to better support the faculty and students that require large amounts of data storage. For example, if a professor comes to their IT team with a research grant that requires 200 terabytes, it would have taken approximately two months to provision the storage. With Nutanix they are able to do it in a couple of minutes.

Before implementing Nutanix Files, the University of Reading's storage infrastructure consisted of external controllers that were complex to manage, making it increasingly difficult and time consuming for their IT team to support this environment. They knew they needed a solution with a single pane of glass that would allow them to easily manage increasing scale when new research needed to be completed, as well as simplify the management of their environment.

In the past when the University of Reading would do a lift-and-shift upgrade, it would take them two to three weeks to add more capacity, and resulted in significant downtime for their users. With Nutanix Files, they can add capacity with one-click with minimal disruptions to the users.

"Without sacrificing performance we were able to lower our cost, while increasing speed and simplicity. In the past when our legacy NAS software needed new shares it had to be set up by the support team using specialist interfaces, but with Nutanix Files anyone can do it and it's easy to automate," said Kevin Mortimer, Head of Operations at University of Reading. "Shares are now available online in seconds and we do not experience the usual performance bottlenecks associated with separate server and storage platforms."

Nutanix Files has also allowed the University of Reading to benefit from large storage compression. On average across all the clusters, this gives the University about a 16:1 compression ratio and has allowed them to save about 700 terabytes of data, resulting in significant savings.

"With Nutanix Files, organizations and universities are able to focus on more strategic and proactive IT projects, instead of worrying about storage capacity and scalability," said Dave Kresse, VP and GM Files, Nutanix. "The University of Reading IT team is now able to spend less time on just keeping the lights on and IT management, and can now spend more time actually supporting faculty and students."

The University of Reading continues to expand use cases relying on Nutanix Files to deliver scalability and agile self-service benefits. To learn more about these benefits, click here to read the case study.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

2020 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site.

This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on our current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005004/en/

Contacts:

Nutanix

Lia Bigano

(408) 708-1003

Extension 12636

lia.bigano@nutanix.com