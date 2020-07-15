

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $6.64 billion, or $6.91 per share. This compares with $3.29 billion, or $3.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.84 billion or $7.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $62.14 billion from $60.60 billion last year.



Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $6.84 Bln. vs. $3.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $7.12 vs. $3.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.18 -Revenue (Q2): $62.14 Bln vs. $60.60 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.25 to $16.55



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

