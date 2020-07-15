Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2020) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, is pleased to present the addition of a Non-contact, automatic body temperature detection system for the detection of Elevated Body Temperature and mask compliance to its Passive Portal product offerings.

Defense Technologies International Inc. and Passive Security Scan, Inc. are pleased to present their three Detection Systems.

The Passive Portal

Now you can keep weapons and contagion outside.





Passive PortalTM



To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2003/59810_e37f6b2d2472ca87_002full.jpg

The new Passive Portal EBT (Weapons and Elevated Body Temperature Detection) and EBT Station passively detect persons with Elevated Body Temperature and alerts the operator of this condition as patrons are scanned for weapons... Doing so will aid facilities using our "Passive Portal" in also preventing the spread of contagions from entering the facility.

"I am pleased with the addition of a Camera for detection of Elevated Body Temperatures to our Passive Portal systems which will greatly enhance the security and safety of the public ' said Merrill Moses, CEO. "The challenges facing today's institutions are growing and ever expanding. We are thrilled to be able to offer the only safe, radiation-free solution available on the market today. There are enough risks we face on a daily basis and we believe that reducing the radiation we come into contact with AND potential contagions... is a preventative measure we can all afford to embrace."

About Passive Security Scan, Inc.

Passive Security Scan, Inc. (PSSI) is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII).

Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal weapons detection system to the market, and to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances. The Passive Portal gateway is our newest model ready for production and for the market.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact: Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485

dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59810