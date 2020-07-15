PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Notice of Q2 & H1 2020 financial results 15-Jul-2020 / 13:28 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notice of Q2 & H1 2020 financial results PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, will report its Q2 & H2 2020 financial results on 23 July 2020 at 7.00 am (London), 9.00 am (Moscow). A conference call on Q2 2020 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer, will be held on 23 July 2020 at 14.30 (London)/ 16.30 (Moscow). Conference ID: 3060369 International Dial: +44 (0)330 336 9411 Russian Dial: +7 495 646 9190 (Local access) 8 10 800 2867 5011 (Toll free) The call will be recorded and there will be a replay facility available for 7 days as follows: Replay Passcode: 3060369 International Dial: +44 (0) 207 660 0134 (Local access) Russian Dial: 810 800 2702 1012 (Toll free) Financial statements will be available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports [1] For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,157 million and EBITDA of $2,805 million in 2019. Severstal's crude steel production in 2019 reached 11.8 million tonnes. www.severstal.com ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: NOR TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 75767 EQS News ID: 1094059 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6343ae38b12f4bbacd73633a3074c71d&application_id=1094059&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

