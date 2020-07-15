Megaphone Completes SOC 1 Type I and SOC 2 Audit Examination

Successful completion emphasizes Megaphone's ongoing commitment to financial controls and to protecting client data

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Megaphone, the leading podcast hosting and ad-insertion service for enterprises, is pleased to announce today that it has completed its Service Organization Controls (SOC) 1 Type I and SOC 2 examinations in regards to its financial and information security management. In completing these examinations, Megaphone is demonstrating the high level of importance it places on security and effective controls and the reliance placed on those controls by its valued business partners.

Completion of these two SOC examinations indicates that selected Megaphone processes, procedures and controls have been formally evaluated and tested by an independent accounting and auditing firm. Megaphone joins a short list of podcast technology companies to attain such a certification.

The SOC 1 Type I examination reports on controls at a service organization relevant to user entities' internal control over financial reporting. SOC 1 Type 1 specifically reports on the fairness of the presentation of management's description of the service organization's system and the suitability of the design of the controls to achieve the related control objectives included in the description as of a specified date. Similarly, the SOC 2 examination reports on Controls at a Service Organization Relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality or Privacy.

Cameron Jones, Megaphone's Chief Financial Officer, remarked, "As podcasting continues to grow and mature as a medium, controls and standards are becoming increasingly vital. We at Megaphone are committed to our publishers and advertisers success and will continue to lead when it comes to financial controls and information security best practices."

About Megaphone

Megaphone is a podcast technology company that provides hosting and ad-insertion capabilities for publishers and targeted ad sales for brand partners. The Megaphone platform connects enterprise-level podcasters and media companies with best-in-class tools to publish, monetize, and measure their audio content. Megaphone Targeted Marketplace (MTM) revolutionizes podcast advertising by offering brands unprecedented listener reach, true measurement, efficient execution, and guaranteed brand safety. Megaphone Studio provides end-to-end creative services for advertisers, developing breakthrough audio ads that envelop the user and drive results.

