The company's profit came in at $3.59 billion, or $8.40 per share. This compares with $1.31 billion, or $2.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $4.08 billion from $4.22 billion last year.



PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.59 Bln. vs. $1.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $8.40 vs. $2.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q2): $4.08 Bln vs. $4.22 Bln last year.



