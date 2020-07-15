

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer prices declined in June largely driven by falling prices of mining and quarrying, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index fell 1.6 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 5.6 percent decline in May.



The latest decline in the producer prices was largely due to a 25.5 percent decrease in mining and quarrying prices and a 17.7 percent fall in energy supply cost, the agency said.



Domestic market prices declined 3.8 percent annually in May, while foreign market prices rose 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 3.4 percent in May.



Import prices decreased 2.8 percent yearly in May but rose 0.4 percent from a month ago.



