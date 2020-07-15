The "Market of Organic Fertilizers in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This business analysis of the market of organic fertilizers gives key information about the state of this market for 2020, as well as a forecast on the development of organic fertilizers from 2020 until 2024.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of organic fertilizers in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of organic fertilizers, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

The rating of the largest producers of organic fertilizers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of organic fertilizers. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of organic fertilizers on the basis of data from manufacturers of organic fertilizers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of organic fertilizers in the market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market of organic fertilizers

1.1. Consumption of organic fertilizers in Russia

Consumption of organic fertilizers

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of organic fertilizers

Structure of organic fertilizers by source of supply

1.2. Production of organic fertilizers

Dynamics and volumes of production of organic fertilizers

Production of organic fertilizers by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of organic fertilizers

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Production seasonality of organic fertilizers

1.3. Import of organic fertilizers

Import of organic fertilizers, physical terms

Import of organic fertilizers by countries, import structure

Import of organic fertilizers by regions, import structure

Import of organic fertilizers by company

Import seasonality of organic fertilizers

Import of organic fertilizers, value terms

Import of organic fertilizers by countries, import structure

Import of organic fertilizers by regions, import structure

Import of organic fertilizers by company

Import prices

1.4. Export of organic fertilizers

Export of organic fertilizers, physical terms

Export of organic fertilizers by countries, export structure

Export of organic fertilizers by regions, export structure

Export of organic fertilizers by company

Export seasonality of organic fertilizers

Export of organic fertilizers, value terms

Export of organic fertilizers by countries, export structure

Export of organic fertilizers by regions, export structure

Export of organic fertilizers by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance on market of organic fertilizers

1.5. Prices for organic fertilizers in Russia

Manufacturers export prices

Price correlation on market of organic fertilizers

1.6. Sales of organic fertilizers

Sales of organic fertilizers

2. Forecast of market of organic fertilizers in Russia, 2020-2024

Factors and trends in market of organic fertilizers in Russia

Forecast of consumption of organic fertilizers in Russia

Forecast of production of organic fertilizers in Russia

Forecast of export of organic fertilizers in Russia

Forecast of import of organic fertilizers in Russia

3. Key foreign players in market of organic fertilizers

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian organic fertilizers

4. Producers of organic fertilizers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

Companies Mentioned

Biobizz Worldwide S.L.

Champfood International

Acadian Seaplants Limited

Rokosan S.R.O

Hotrega GmbH

Oilean Glas Teoranta Ltd.

UAB Baltic Peat

JSC Acoustic Biotechnologies

