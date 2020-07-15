The "Market of Organic Fertilizers in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This business analysis of the market of organic fertilizers gives key information about the state of this market for 2020, as well as a forecast on the development of organic fertilizers from 2020 until 2024.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of organic fertilizers in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of organic fertilizers, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
The rating of the largest producers of organic fertilizers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of organic fertilizers. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of organic fertilizers on the basis of data from manufacturers of organic fertilizers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of organic fertilizers in the market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Market of organic fertilizers
1.1. Consumption of organic fertilizers in Russia
- Consumption of organic fertilizers
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of organic fertilizers
- Structure of organic fertilizers by source of supply
1.2. Production of organic fertilizers
- Dynamics and volumes of production of organic fertilizers
- Production of organic fertilizers by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of organic fertilizers
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Production seasonality of organic fertilizers
1.3. Import of organic fertilizers
- Import of organic fertilizers, physical terms
- Import of organic fertilizers by countries, import structure
- Import of organic fertilizers by regions, import structure
- Import of organic fertilizers by company
- Import seasonality of organic fertilizers
- Import of organic fertilizers, value terms
- Import of organic fertilizers by countries, import structure
- Import of organic fertilizers by regions, import structure
- Import of organic fertilizers by company
- Import prices
1.4. Export of organic fertilizers
- Export of organic fertilizers, physical terms
- Export of organic fertilizers by countries, export structure
- Export of organic fertilizers by regions, export structure
- Export of organic fertilizers by company
- Export seasonality of organic fertilizers
- Export of organic fertilizers, value terms
- Export of organic fertilizers by countries, export structure
- Export of organic fertilizers by regions, export structure
- Export of organic fertilizers by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance on market of organic fertilizers
1.5. Prices for organic fertilizers in Russia
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price correlation on market of organic fertilizers
1.6. Sales of organic fertilizers
- Sales of organic fertilizers
2. Forecast of market of organic fertilizers in Russia, 2020-2024
- Factors and trends in market of organic fertilizers in Russia
- Forecast of consumption of organic fertilizers in Russia
- Forecast of production of organic fertilizers in Russia
- Forecast of export of organic fertilizers in Russia
- Forecast of import of organic fertilizers in Russia
3. Key foreign players in market of organic fertilizers
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian organic fertilizers
4. Producers of organic fertilizers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
Companies Mentioned
- Biobizz Worldwide S.L.
- Champfood International
- Acadian Seaplants Limited
- Rokosan S.R.O
- Hotrega GmbH
- Oilean Glas Teoranta Ltd.
- UAB Baltic Peat
- JSC Acoustic Biotechnologies
