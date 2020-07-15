The "Market of Microchips in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This business analysis of the market of microchips gives key information about the state of this market for 2020, as well as a forecast on the development of microchips from 2020 until 2024.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of microchips in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of microchips, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

The rating of the largest producers of microchips in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of microchips. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of microchips on the basis of data from manufacturers of microchips in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of microchips in the market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market of microchips

1.1. Consumption of microchips in Russia

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of microchips

Structure of microchips by source of supply

1.2. Production of microchips

Dynamics and volumes of production of microchips

Production of microchips by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of microchips

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Production seasonality of microchips

1.3. Import of microchips

Import of microchips, physical terms

Import of microchips by countries, import structure

Import of microchips by regions, import structure

Import of microchips by company

Import seasonality of microchips

Import of microchips, value terms

Import of microchips by countries, import structure

Import of microchips by regions, import structure

Import of microchips by company

Import prices

1.4. Export of microchips

Export of microchips, physical terms

Export of microchips by countries, export structure

Export of microchips by regions, export structure

Export of microchips by company

Export seasonality of microchips

Export of microchips, value terms

Export of microchips by countries, export structure

Export of microchips by regions, export structure

Export of microchips by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance on market of microchips

1.5. Prices for microchips in Russia

Manufacturers export prices

Price correlation on market of microchips

1.6. Sales of microchips

2. Forecast of market of microchips in Russia, 2020-2024

Factors and trends in market of microchips in Russia

Forecast of consumption of microchips in Russia

Forecast of production of microchips in Russia

Forecast of export of microchips in Russia

Forecast of import of microchips in Russia

3. Key foreign players in market of microchips

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian microchips

4. Producers of microchips in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

