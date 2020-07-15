

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Indonesia's trade surplus increased in June, as exports increased unexpectedly and imports declined, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Monday.



Exports rose 2.28 percent year-on-year in June. Economists had expected a decline of 12.26 percent.



Imports declined 6.36 percent annually in June. Economists had forecast a decrease of 18.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, exports grew 15.09 percent and imports increased 27.56 percent in June.



The trade balance registered a surplus of $1.26 billion in June from $267.9 million in the last year. Economists had expected a surplus of $1.11 billion. In May, the trade surplus was $2.02 billion.



In the January to June period, exports decreased 5.49 percent compared to the same period last year.



