CB Insights acquires VentureSource data from Dow Jones, significantly expanding private markets coverage

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights , which helps the world's leading companies make smarter technology decisions, has acquired the data assets of VentureSource, a comprehensive portfolio relating to venture capital markets, from Dow Jones.

The VentureSource database provides detailed and comprehensive data on venture-backed companies - including their investors and executives - in every region, industry, and stage of development throughout the world. This data helps customers find deal and partnership opportunities, perform comprehensive due diligence, and examine trends in venture capital investment, fundraising, and liquidity.

The acquisition expands CB Insights' private company data with data going back to 1983, including:

Private company valuations

Management team information

Data on deal service providers, including law firms and investment banks

With the addition of the VentureSource database, CB Insights strengthens its position as a leader in emerging technology information and private market data.

"Having the deepest and most complete data on emerging technology companies and technology markets is what our clients rely on CB Insights for, and the acquisition of the VentureSource database from Dow Jones furthers that mission," said Anand Sanwal, CEO and co-founder of CB Insights. "Whether our clients are looking for technology vendors, partners, M&A targets and/or investments, they are now better equipped to discover and understand these companies and tech markets with the Dow Jones data we've acquired as a result of this transaction."

"CB Insights is well positioned to take VentureSource into its next chapter, in a way that provides even more value for customers," said Chris Lloyd, head of Dow Jones's Professional Information Business. "VentureSource's high-quality data was developed through proprietary research and using content within Factiva - Dow Jones's global database of more than 33,000 trusted news and information sources."

CB Insights has also entered into a licensing arrangement with Dow Jones, which will see it provide a limited set of research reports and company data for Factiva.

About CB Insights

CB Insights helps the world's leading companies make smarter technology decisions with data, not opinion. The CB Insights Technology Insights Platform provides companies with comprehensive data, expert insights, and work management tools that enable them to discover and understand the technologies that will help them drive growth and improve operations. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile, and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world's largest news gathering operations globally. It produces leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America's largest newspaper by paid circulation; Factiva, Barron's, MarketWatch, Financial News, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, and Dow Jones Newswires. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).