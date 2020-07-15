Capitalizing on The Biggest Entertainment Trend in a Decade

FN Media Group Presents Financialmorningpost.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors are looking for the next post-coronavirus trend. And it's already here. While the world is in varying degrees of lockdown, investors are home looking to profit from one stealth industry that's getting big money from investors. Mentioned in today's commentary includes:Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ).

Two years before the lockdown this industry hit $67 billion in revenues globally. But growth was steady rather than spectacular. Now, it's rolling out across the globe and one little-known company, FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (FANS.CN) (FUNFF.PK) is making all of the right moves.

Right now, entire generations -- young and old -- are now turning their attention to the computer screen. And they are interacting globally in a way they never have before. They're gaming online in a worldwide frenzy to replace entertainment as we know it.

This Investing Phenomenon Has Happened Twice Before

A stealth bull run has happened twice before in the online entertainment industry. Some players in the video game industry during the last supercycle in 2015 made a killing:

Electronic Arts (EA), of FIFA and Madden NFL video game fame, soared and netted some investors an astounding 1,261% just between 2012 and 2018. And it's not sleeping on the esports boom, either. It has made significant moves to build its competitive gaming brand over the years and shows no sign of slowing.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) increased 1,665% on the wild ride with 'Red Dead Redemption' and 'Grand Theft Auto'. In the esports realm, Two-Two owns half of the professional esports organization NBA 2K League which has teamed up with the NBA to give teams the option to create their own esports team associated with their brand.

Investors also saw massive 690% gain on Activision Blizzard (ATVI). Blizzard was a pioneer in the esports world, with its competitive hit, Starcraft. Since then, it's become a dominant force in the industry, with other competitive games such as HearthStone, Heroes of the Storm, and of course, Overwatch. Activision Blizzard's 'Overwatch' game attracted 20 million online players in only one month when it launched in 2015.

Video game developers barely missed a beat as the video game supercycle spawned an online gaming supercycle. The next supercycle might be starting now and FansUnite (FANS.CN) (FUNFF.PK) could be one of the big winners. Why?

GlobalData projects the video game industry to go from $131 billion in 2019 to $300 billion in just three years. Those are numbers even bigger than the 8-18X increases in the first, 6-year supercycle.

Even Alphabet's Google is jumping into this gaming space with its Stadia streaming platform. But the rivalry is heated with competition for the same from Chinese giant Tencent, Sony and Microsoft. OVER 7.4 MILLION PLAYERS NOW are streaming on Twitch alone, with hundreds of millions of viewers possible.

This Stealth Industry Will Have 645 Million Viewers (Maybe More) by 2022

Online gaming isn't just for the younger generations anymore. Business shutdowns, travel restrictions and social distancing mean that masses of people around the world are spending significant time gaming online.

Verizon found that gaming traffic increased by 75% during the lockdown enforced due to the COVID pandemic. And user bases for gaming companies like FansUnite (FANS.CN) (FUNFF.PK) are skyrocketing. In a three-day period in March alone, Activision Blizzard saw a single game downloaded 15 million times.

There are already 2.5 billion gamers worldwide. That's a billion more than just five years ago. Fortnite, one of the most popular games ever, had over 250 million registered users as of March 2019.

Entire generations are turning their attention to high-adrenaline streaming esports. That's where FansUnite Entertainment Inc comes in.

Global esports revenues will surpass $1 billion in 2020 for the first time. And that doesn't even account for revenues from broadcasting platforms. The esports audience will soar to nearly 500 million people already this year.

That's 6X greater than Television which is dying much like the radio it displaced in the 1950s. Esports is now even getting to be bigger than sports itself. Even major broadcasters are jumping on board.

Comcast (CCZ) knows exactly how big the esports industry will be. That's why it's recently announced it will build a $50-million arena specifically for esports.

The 'Fusion Arena' will be housed in downtown Philadelphia and it will be able to comfortably seat over 3,500 people. It will also have more than 2,000 square feet of LED screens, training facilities and private rooms for players to stream video to their fans.

Technology changes. Viewing patterns change. And when people play traditional sports or online games, the betting isn't far behind.

Gaming Stocks Are Starting To Rocket

Investors at home are flooding in to capitalize on this new trend. A few well-placed investments could have brought an early retirement for thousands of investors. That's because gaming stocks are soaring since the COVID crisis.

DraftKings (DKNG) shares went from $9.80 to a high of $43.80 and some project it to go even higher. That's already a 346% gain for investors in just a few months. Investors who jumped on this when it went public in April were handsomely rewarded. It's now valued at around $11.5 billion-bigger than the casino giants.

Penn National Gaming has gone from $18 this time last year to $33--and at least one analyst has got a $39 price target on it now. And FansUnite Entertainment Inc. is an early stage way to play this megatrend.

They offer bets on anything you can think of--from online gaming and virtual sports to award shows and reality TV shows. You can even bet on table tennis, snooker and horse racing. Investors can now profit even more on people betting on the gaming market…rather than on the gaming market itself.

U.S. States Need Tax Revenue: Taxes From The Betting Industry Is Entering A Massive Growth Phase

The U.S. is the largest sports betting venue in the world, estimated at more than $150 billion. That's why states are rushing to stake their claims on the US portion of the $2-trillion global betting industry by legalizing it-and taxing it.

Right now, any of the 50 U.S. states are at liberty to legalize sports betting in its own jurisdiction. Nearly two years after the shackles were removed, ~75% of US states have introduced legislation to legalize sports wagering, with sports betting legal in one form or another in 24 states.

California is eyeing up to $700 million in revenue alone from online sports betting. And they need it to take a chunk out of a $54-billion COVID-19 deficit. Every little bit helps on the path out of the pandemic depression. And all those states in need of this revenue could fuel the growth of little-known stocks like FansUnite.

#1 This industry is all about consolidation right now …

And FansUnite is on a major acquisition binge. In March, it acquired UK-based McBookie, with its $100M in betting volume in the last three years, and now it's acquiring Canadian esports giant Askott Entertainment--a key player with Tier 1 partners.

That acquisition should make FansUnite one of Canada's leading online gaming companies, focused on sports betting, esports wagering and casino games. Now it's planning its U.S. entry.

#2 Proprietary tech wins this game

This industry is all about the tech, which is where "bookies" become digital gods. And FANS is all about harnessing its own tech as a solution to other players in the industry.

It's built out infrastructure to connect the world's gaming platforms through new technology. FansUnite is targeting the entire industry.

FANS has its own proprietary sportsbook as well as a full-service white label solution aimed at taking in other sports books through the integration of cutting-edge technologies and business growth opportunities, both launching later this year. It's not tying itself to just one market.It's a business model that thrives with or without COVID-19.

#3 Globally, EVERYONE's got their game on

The pandemic's got everyone-young and old-glued to their screen. And they aren't likely to give it up.

FansUnite, by buying Askott, will be covering every angle of this gaming environment-from propriety tech for a B2B revenue stream, to online gaming, esports and sports betting. That positions it to succeed regardless of which sports are hot, which games are not. They don't need the NFL.

And they're benefiting from two massive, interconnected industries at once: Online gaming and online sports betting. One which can reach $286 billion in a few years, and one that could get a portion of $2 trillion with legalization.

#4 The next supercycle is now …

And FansUnite (FANS.CN) (FUNFF.PK) has a major new acquisition, Askott, which on closing will position it among the top spots in Canada and knocking at the door of the United States, where an economically crippling pandemic is about to push legalization of online sports betting.

The last supercycle saw some investors who jumped into gaming on time leave with big profits. This pandemic-boosted supercycle will net the ones who pick the right "horses" with big profits too.

