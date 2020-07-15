Touted as 'the largest solar trade show in Europe' just two weeks ago, this year's event has been canned after exhibitors voiced concerns. Next year's conference will take place in Haarlem, in the Netherlands, from March 16-18.The organizers of the Solar Solutions International and Green Heating Solutions trade shows in the Netherlands today said this year's editions have been cancelled due to concerns voiced by exhibitors. Good! Events and Media announced only two weeks ago that the conferences - originally planned for mid-March and postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis - would be held in ...

