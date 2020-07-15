Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus der Anleger: Halo Labs - Explodierende Absatzzahlen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.07.2020 | 14:16
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gallup Center on Black Voices Makes a 100-Year Commitment to Report on the Black Experience in America

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallup announces the launch of the Center on Black Voices, an unprecedented ongoing study of Black life in America. Leveraging decades of existing Gallup findings, the Center on Black Voices expands on previous research to give a fuller picture of the experiences and perspectives of more than 40 million Black Americans.

The Center on Black Voices establishes key measures to track and report progress on life outcomes, access to opportunity and wellbeing.

"We're making a 100-year commitment to report on the Black experience in America," said Jim Clifton, Chairman and CEO of Gallup. "We're going to listen for 100 years, gathering stories and perspectives from Black Americans that can help bring about meaningful change in our society."

The Center's purpose is to benchmark, record and make available the voices and experiences of Black Americans to inform leaders in making thoughtful, evidence-based decisions. Gallup aims to do this through establishing, tracking and reporting on newly created sustainable development goals within the Black community.

"The Gallup Center on Black Voices will study and report on the nuanced and varying experience of Black citizens, their access to opportunity and a life well-lived. Our research will highlight and track the disparities of life outcomes and serve as a source of information on the state of racial equity in America," said Camille Lloyd, the Center's director and a senior consultant at Gallup.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213938/Gallup_Logo.jpg

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.