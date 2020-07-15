Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan(s) issued by Credit Suisse AG London Branch with effect from 2020-07-16. Last day of trading is set to 2025-07-02. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured Products. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=783912