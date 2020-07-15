TraceSafe Inc.: TraceSafe Partners with Atmosic Technologies to Extend Battery Life and Connectivity Range in its Contact Tracing Wristbands

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / TraceSafe Inc. ("Tracesafe") (CSE:TSF) a global leader in wearable safety tech, including contact tracing and self-quarantine management, today announced it will include Atmosic Technologies' cutting-edge Bluetooth 5.0-based M2 system-on-chip (SoC) solution in its AllSafe wristbands to enable reliable device-to-device connectivity for contact tracing.

Atmosic's M2 solution will equip TraceSafe's leading AllSafe wristbands with long-range connectivity of up to 100 meters and a "forever" battery life that includes ultra-low power consumption, providing more than twice the battery lifespan of competitive solutions. Extended battery life will reduce or even eliminate the need for recharging or replacing batteries. The wristbands will also enable reliable device-to-device connectivity for contact tracing.

Businesses and organizations - ranging from sports teams, construction sites to private companies and more - that are interested in flattening the curve of Covid-19 will have access to TraceSafe's effective, low-cost contact tracing wristbands incorporated with Atmosic's leading M2 solution. Its solutions can be integrated into other wearables and sensor-based devices to advance health and safety, while enabling businesses to move toward a new state of normalcy.

"We are pleased our AllSafe system will play an important role in helping businesses privately track and notify anyone wearing our wristband who may have come into close contact with an attendee later diagnosed with COVID-19," said Dennis Kwan, CEO of TraceSafe Technologies Inc. "Our AllSafe system is a complete, device-to-cloud product that gives businesses the turn-key solution they need to help ensure the safety of their customers during this critical time."

"As businesses and venue managers grapple with the challenges of COVID-19, the Atmosic team is committed to working with a wide array of customers looking to deliver products that enable contact tracing, including wearables, sensors and hubs. These are products where our 'forever battery' connectivity can make a big difference in improving the user experience and reducing management's maintenance and cost overhead," said David Su, CEO, Atmosic Technologies.

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, and large-scale venue management.

Wayne Lloyd, CEO +1 604 629-9975 wayne@tracesafe.io Alan Tam, CFO +1 604 377-7575 alantamca@gmail.com John Costigan +1 604 620-8589 jcostigan@ecmbcapital.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on Tracesafe's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the TRACEsafe assets, future business plans and relationships, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and solutions adopted in response to the virus, the deployment of the Tracesafe technology at additional Boustead sites and the execution of a definitive agreement . Although Tracesafe believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the suitability of our products to help businesses and governments reopen, competition, the spread or containment of COVID-19 and government responses thereto and general economic and market conditions . Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Tracesafe undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

