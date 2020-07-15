

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer prices declined in June as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in June, same as seen in May, as initially estimated.



The core inflation excluding prices of energy and unprocessed food increased to 0.7 percent in June from 0.8 percent in the preceding month. In the initial estimate, core inflation was 0.97 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in June, after a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month, as estimated.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.4 percent annually in June, as initially estimated.



On a monthly basis, the HICP remained unchanged in June, as estimated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

