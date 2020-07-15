Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) today announced that it will showcase its latest X-ray tubes and sources, digital detectors, connect and control devices, and software solutions at the 32nd annual European Congress of Radiology (ECR). The European Society of Radiology's 2020 congress has transitioned to a virtual exhibition format, which will take place July 15 21, 2020.

In addition to Varex's existing X-ray imaging product portfolio, the company will highlight several new technologies and products, including: a nanotube (NT) based X-ray tube, new Z Platform family of digital detectors, and photon counting digital detectors. To accommodate 2020's virtual ECR Conference, Varex will integrate a live chat function with a virtual booth, staffed throughout the conference in order to provide live information and to answer questions on their products and their innovative Solutions in Sight.

Innovative Nanotube X-ray Technology

A new curved array nanotube (NT) prototype will be showcased to open discussions with customers about developing new products and applications. This NT2518C is a 25-emitter tube prototype designed specifically for use in Static Breast Tomosynthesis Systems, which contains technology that could potentially also be used for other industrial and medical applications. These technologies have not been approved or cleared for any diagnostic or pre-clinical use at this time.

Nanotube based X-ray tubes replace traditional coiled filament in a conventional X-ray tube with a multibeam field emission cold cathode nanotube emitter. This technology could enable X-ray tubes to be manufactured using arrays of small emitters well suited for portable tomosynthesis systems, Mobile C-Arm surgical systems, and portable computed tomography (CT) systems, among other medical imaging applications. Varex, through its joint venture, VEC Imaging GmbH Co. Kg, based in Erlangen Germany, is developing this nanotube technology.

Varex will also introduce its liquid metal bearing (LMB) technology to its X-ray tube portfolio with the first-to-market anode end grounded tube FP-1596-LMB for cardiovascular applications and G-507X-LMB for CT applications. LMB technology removes the usual delay from exposure to boost time, as LMB tubes are continuously rotating at speed and can achieve near instantaneous high-power exposure. The Varex LMB technology adds to the life of the tube, as well as enables ease of use, reduction in tube noise, and overall improvement in heat dissipation properties in demanding instant high-power exposure conditions. To further enhance the customer experience with this LMB product, Varex will for the first time be offering them as a lease option enabling customers to have better total cost management.

Digital Detectors(1)

At ECR 2020 Varex will be introducing the 4343W, a lightweight wireless flat panel detector designed for digital radiographic systems. It fits standard 17" x 17" bucky trays and its 5 GHz wireless connection provides robust communication in table, above table, chest stand, and mobile cart applications. Option for in-bucky inductive charging eliminates the need to change batteries. If inductive charging is not utilized, the detector supports battery change replacements without shutting down the power.

The Varex 4343W comes in a plastic housing and it is the first panel on the market with an Ingress Protection rating of IP68. This industry-leading housing design is extremely robust, and supports uniform loads up to 300 kg and concentrated loads up to 200 kg.

Varex Z Platform sets a new standard for dynamic imaging. The Z Platform detectors based on IGZO transistors, brighter scintillators, next generation electronics, and onboard processing offer higher resolution, better low dose performance, and faster frame rates than current Amorphous Silicon detectors. Varex Z Platform offers performance approaching CMOS with lower costs.

At ECR Varex Imaging will showcase the 31 x 31 cm, 100 µm pixel size, 3131Z detector as the first example of the new Z Platform. Varex plans to release a series of Z Platform products in the next two years for Mobile C-arm, Cardiovascular, and Dental CBCT applications.

Photon Counting Detectors(2)

Direct Conversion will showcase its photon counting X-ray technology with dual energy for high level tissue discrimination and contrast for medical X-ray imaging applications from spiral CT technology in mammography to whole body scanning.(2)

XC-Hydra/TDI/TDI/Thor range of detectors: cutting-edge performance for scanning applications where low dose and high-resolution imaging are essential.

Direct Conversion will also be introducing the next generation of photon counting Technology.

New XC-Pyxis technology: the next level of photon counting spectral imaging

4-side buttable sensors allowing greater flexibility in forming the shape and size of detectors

Enhanced spectral capabilities with 6 energy thresholds per pixel

On-chip binning for better bandwidth utilization and faster acquisitions

Connect and Control(2)

Displaying a full suite of collimators and other components for fixed and mobile X-ray systems that include:

Connectors including grease-less and miniature high-voltage connectors

Automatic Exposure Control sensors with low absorption

Mammography comfort paddles for mammography systems

Collimators including the new Optica 20 manual collimator

Software Solutions

AI Showcase where the Varex team will highlight:

Veolity AI-enabled software solution for CT lung cancer screening with integrated CAD

Prototyping and agile development of algorithms and solutions with MeVisLab AI

Clinically profound ground-truth creation for AI (e.g. segmentation by clinical experts)

They will also be running a series of live webinars throughout the event on the following subjects

Veolity a tool for lung cancer screening

BTS guidelines for pulmonary nodules: Save your reading time by an automated workflow

Lung-RADS 1.1: Are you prepared for volumetric nodule measurements?

You can find more details here on the AI booth:

Varex Imaging booth

AI booth

Direct Conversion booth

(1) Performance data on file by date study completed.

(2) All Varex imaging receptors are designed to be integrated into a complete X-ray system by a qualified system integrator. The System Integrator is responsible for obtaining the relevant market authorizations or FDA clearance for medical use or appropriate CE marking.

