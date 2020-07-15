Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced a strategic partnership with one of India's largest Cashback and Coupon sites, CashKaro.com. The association allows CashKaro users to benefit from a special discount offer on Eros Now's annual subscription and provide access to Eros Now's massive content catalogue to a wider audience across the country.

Eros Now's continuing commitment to offer convenient payment gateways for consumers has led to the partnership with CashKaro, which will provide additional value to its massive customer base along with the special discount. Importantly, the inclusion of Eros Now also builds CashKaro's entertainment catalogue which currently offers services across categories including fashion, beauty, personal care and electronic devices among others.

As the online video consumption market continues to grow rapidly, offering Eros Now's massive content catalogue including 12,000 plus movie titles, original shows, music, short format content Quickie and more with a discount offer, enhances CashKaro's offerings. Subscribing to Eros Now via CashKaro enables users to avail special discount offers on the annual subscription.

Commenting on the association, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said, "Today's consumers are increasingly adopting digital mediums to meet their demands and we at Eros Now have been catering to their choices with clutter-breaking initiatives. The strategic deal with CashKaro further builds excitement amongst movie buffs, original show followers and music lovers to access the best of online entertainment by subscribing to Eros Now."

Swati Bhargava, Co-Founder, CashKaro added, "Eros Now's massive content library, paired with the convenience of digital payment and discount offers, will certainly fulfill the growing demand of users for OTT content. This partnership enables us to further widen our service catalogue and offer greater volume and variety to our users, in the OTT entertainment category. CashKaro always stands true to its mission statement YouGetMore Hamesha and this collaboration with Eros Now helps us do just that."

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces, and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television, and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000 plus Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 186.9 million registered users and 26.2 million monthly paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.

About CashKaro

Founded by Swati and Rohan Bhargava, CashKaro is India's Largest Cashback Coupons site. It is funded by Kalaari Capital and Mr. Ratan Tata and has paid over Rs.1.5Bn as Cashback to its 5Mn members till date. When users shop via CashKaro on sites like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra 1,500+ others, CashKaro receives a commission from these partners. A part of this commission is passed on to users as Cashback and can be transferred to the users' bank accounts or be redeemed as Amazon/Flipkart Gift Vouchers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005367/en/

