Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.: Adastra Announces Phyto Extractions Vape Cartridge Order

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. (CSE:XTRX)(FRANKFURT:D2EP) ("Adastra") a Health Canada Licensed cannabis processing and analytical testing services Company, is pleased to announce the receipt of a purchase order for 30,000 vaporizing cartridges from CannMart Inc. ("CannMart") a majority owned subsidiary of Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste") (N) (M5BQ) (NXTTF) for its Phyto Extractions ("Phyto") licensed brand.

"We are pleased to have received an order for 30,000 formulated vape carts from CannMart for their Phyto licensed brand. We are able to use high-quality distillate we have been producing to formulate these to the exact specifications of CannMart and Phyto. This is just another example of the expanding products for CannMart's growing line of concentrate offerings with their partner brands." - Andy Hale, CEO

Adastra will be executing this order using rigorous quality controls and implementing extensive in-process testing to leverage the analytical capability of co-located subsidiary Chemia Analytics Inc ("Chemia"). The fulfilment of this order with fully complete the commission of Adastra's white label vape cart and pen manufacturing lines.

About Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.

Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. is a Langley, BC-based cannabis company with a co-located Health Canada Licensed Standard Processing Facility and Analytical Testing Laboratory. Adastra can produce cannabis extract through supercritical CO2 extraction and secondary distillation as well as conduct in-process quality testing. Such extracts can easily be incorporated into edibles, beverages, topicals, tinctures, vape cartridges and other products that will serve the Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

www.adastralabs.ca

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

With headquarters in Toronto, ON, and offices in both B.C. and around the globe, Namaste Technologies is a leading online platform for cannabis products, accessories, and responsible education. The company's 'everything cannabis store', CannMart.com, provides customers with a diverse selection of hand-picked products from a multitude of federally-licensed cultivators, all on one convenient site. Namaste's global technology and continuous innovation address local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions. Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through the links below:

NamasteTechnologies.com

NamasteMD.com

Cannmart.com

NamasteVapes.ca

Everyonedoesit.ca

