Clinova Offers 50% Off Covaflu Respirator Mask for Vulnerable Members of the Community

LONDON, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement that face coverings will be mandatory in shops and supermarkets in England from next Friday (24 July), science-led healthcare company Clinova is offering a discount on its Covaflu respirator mask to those who are shielding. This will help ensure that vulnerable people have access to the best forms of protection against potential viral infection.

The FFP2 Covaflu mask is available to members of the public from £5.83 at covaflu.com. Anyone shielding or vulnerable can enter the discount code Shielding50 to receive 50% off the cost of the mask. The code will expire at the end of this month (31 July).

FFP2 respirator masks provide an essential and effective piece of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Unlike simple face masks or surgical masks, respirator masks protect against aqueous and oily aerosols, smoke and fine dust.

Particle-filtering face masks protect against particles. They are made entirely of multiple-filter material layers which fulfil a variety of functions including aesthetics, comfort, stability, tear-resistance and of course, filtering.

A recent study, conducted by engineers at the University of Edinburgh aiming to aid policymakers, assessed different face coverings using the Background Oriented Schlieren imaging technique and confirmed that: 'between those that we tested, the FFP2 mask was the most effective in mitigating all exhaled air dispersal'.

Covaflu respirator masks were first launched by Clinova in the UK in 2007, proving essential during the previous swine flu and avian flu pandemics. They were the first product designed by Clinova's founders when the company launched, based on the statistical probability that a viral pandemic was a 'when' and not an 'if'.

The Covaflu FFP2 filters 94% of particles, complies with the World Health Organization's (WHO) pandemic protection guidelines, and has an adjustable head harness suitable for every head size.

Clinova's Chief Medical Officer and General Practitioner, Dr Tom Bracewell, said: "When an infected person coughs or sneezes, up to half a million virus particles can spread to those around them, so it's never been more important to have the right protection against what is a very infectious virus. At Clinova, we have been doing everything we can to help the country get through COVID-19, and we have packed our Caidr app full of detailed information on the signs, symptoms and common questions regarding COVID-19."

