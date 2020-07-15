Techway Placements: A Recruitment and Training Agency Helping Struggling Candidates Break into the Sectors of IT, Project Management, Cyber Security and Software Testing

For people interested to land a career in IT, project management, cyber security and software testing, Techway Placements provides a solution that can fast-track their entry into the said sectors, and it is apparently working for some new graduates.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Recent reports into hiring trends show that there is a growing demand for such roles as cyber security specialists, project managers, IT technicians and software testers. The upsurge reflects many companies' move to keep up with emerging technologies and support the innovation happening in their sectors.

Despite such demand, however, many entrants in the employment market, particularly new graduates and candidates with no work experience, are finding it difficult to secure a role in the aforesaid sectors. The reason for this is lack of relevant work experience that the majority of today's employers look for in candidates.

Techway Placements wants to address the problem by setting itself up as a destination for building work experience in the mentioned sectors. The team basically arranges guaranteed work experience placements for qualified candidates. They mainly target new graduates who are often passed up for more experienced candidates in the employment process.

On top of the placements, Techway Placements also provides employment support to help candidates navigate the employment process with ease. With this added service, candidates receive referencing that they can use in their applications to verify their skills and work experience. Other solutions include CV analysis and enhancement and interview preparation assistance.

A representative from the company says, "Emerging technologies are key catalysts for increased demand in jobs in the sectors of IT, project management, cyber security and software Testing. Whilst this is definitely good, we want to make sure that those who have just graduated from university or college have a fair chance at getting considered for the available roles. This is one of the reasons Techway Placements developed its programs."

"We want to give young people the tools to amplify their skills and gain relevant work experience, which is now the biggest factor employers consider in hiring new graduates. What makes us different from others is that we added flexibility into the work experience process."

"Our scheme is undertaken remotely, enabling candidates to complete their tasks at their convenience. This opens up a way for those with full-time jobs, have children or dependents, have mobility issues as well as those with financial barriers to take quality work experience placement without worries. They can organise it around their schedules and without causing disruption to their other commitments."

Techway Placements has noted that over 90% of the candidates they have assisted and given access to a work experience were able to secure a job offer within three months of completing the mentorship and work experience program. One of their former candidates even noted that she was able to get a job only a month after undertaking the placement facilitated by the firm.

"We are glad to know that our effort is working, and we are able to help young people break into the sectors they want to be a part of. I would just like to point out that what we are offering is not a replacement for physical internships but an alternative that young people can consider taking, especially if they find it difficult with their current situations."

