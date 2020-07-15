

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a brief lull, daily coronavirus cases in the United States again surged past 60000 and reached the highest point Tuesday.



With 66,870 additional infections reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country reached 34,31,574. Also, a steep rise in coronavirus-related casualties within two days was reported on Wednesday.



With 851 additional deaths, total number of victims of the disease reached 135615, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



993 cases reported on Tuesday was a single-day record for Oklahoma. It was also the day when Florida, Utah and Alabama saw these states' most COVID-19 deaths in a single day.



As patients continue to flow in, some hospitals in Texas are reportedly running out of drugs, beds, ventilators and medical staff.



Washington Post reported that mortuaries in the South and West are arranging for refrigerated vehicles in the wake of a surge in covid-19 deaths.



Following is the latest state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions.



New York (32408 deaths, 403175 infections), New Jersey (15582 deaths, 175915 infections), Michigan (6326 deaths, 77864 infections), Massachusetts (8340 deaths, 112130 infections), Louisiana (3445 deaths, 82042 infections), Illinois (7419 deaths, 156638 infections), Pennsylvania (6931 deaths, 101266 infections), California (7250 deaths, 346211 infections), Connecticut (4372 deaths, 47530 infections), Texas (3362 deaths, 279577 infections), Georgia (3054 deaths, 123963 infections), Virginia (1977 deaths, 72443 infections), Maryland (3334 deaths, 74260 infections), Florida (4409 deaths, 291629 infections), Indiana (2775 deaths, 52685 infections), Ohio (3069 deaths, 67995 infections), Colorado (1738 deaths, 37668 infections), Minnesota (1548 deaths, 43170 infections), Arizona (2337 deaths, 128097 infections) Washington (1404 deaths, 42304 infections), North Carolina (1571 deaths, 90000 infections), Mississippi (1272 deaths, 37542 infections), Tennessee (767 deaths, 66788 infections), Alabama (1164 deaths and 57255 infections) and Missouri (1114 deaths, 29240 infections).



