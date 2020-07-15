Latest features include the ability to onboard and test with new audiences, AI suggested sentiment analysis, enhanced mobile testing capabilities, and simplified sharing through JIRA integration

UserTesting, a leading provider of on-demand human insights, today announced several new features now available on the Human Insight Platform that will enhance how customers access insights and interpret feedback. Whether reaching and testing with new audiences through My Panel, or applying the latest country targeting filters, UserTesting is making it easier to target, recruit, and fulfill tests. The latest machine learning feature helps users get to the key moments of insights quicker, to maximize their time, and conduct high-impact sentiment analysis.

UserTesting's July 2020 Product Release helps companies take insights to the next level with:

My Panel allows companies to test with their own audiences and offers an easy and secure way to capture feedback. Companies can create and connect with panels of their own customers, partners, employees, and more. Quickly launch tests and target ideal participants with custom filters built from attributes unique to each business. UserTesting takes care of test distribution and scheduling live conversations, and handles notifications, and incentive payments.

"My Panel opens the door for us to get a deeper understanding of our current customer experiences and expectations. We were able to recruit our customers into a private panel and let UserTesting handle test notifications, incentive payments, and more for our research studies, enabling our team to focus more of our time on generating insights," said Chris Tait, Senior UX Designer, AAA. "We can now engage with our audiences both from the UserTesting Panel and our existing customer contacts, which allows us to drive more value for the business-and immediately multiplies the value of UserTesting for our team."

Suggested Sentiment, powered by AI/ML technology, canautomatically identify areas where test participants express negative or positive sentiment to help customers quickly find moments of interest in completed sessions. Visible green and red indicators make it easy for customers to understand feedback at-a-glance and quickly navigate to key insights. This capability is the first of many planned enhancements, made possible by UserTesting's investment in machine learning and intelligent insights starting with the acquisition of Truthlab last year, that are designed to help UserTesting customers more easily identify and extract the moments that matter from videos, automatically.

Camera-based testing on mobile devices enables users to go 'beyond the screen' to learn more about their customers in their natural environments and surroundings. This update provides streamlined test creation, making it easier for customers to create unmoderated mobile tests that utilize the camera on participants' mobile devices. The need to understand customers in the context of their lives, known as ethnographic research, become even more valuable as most on-premise test labs are currently closed and at-home visits are not allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The ability to use mobile devices now becomes a window to the users' worlds, and opens up the spectrum of testing use cases for customers.

Faster, smarter product development with the UserTesting Jira Integration gives product teams immediate access to insights and information, to allow them to quickly identify issues and take action based on customer feedback. UserTesting customers using Jira can now add video clips to Jira issues, and view these clips without leaving the Jira interface. With the Jira integration and existing UserTesting integrations including Slack, Trello, Adobe XD, customers will now be able to incorporate human insights and customer empathy in more places where their teams are working every day.

Additional Country Targeting Filters nowprovidesa way to target and gather feedback from test participants in even more countries across the globe. The additional countries added brings the total to 30 country filters, and now includes Argentina, Austria, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Greece, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Thailand, and UAE. The ability to get country-specific feedback helps companies better understand cultural differences and local audiences. Over the past year, we have seen a record number of people, globally, signing up to be part of UserTesting's community of test participants. As a panelist, individuals around the world have the opportunity to share their opinions and provide feedback directly to brands to help them make more informed decisions, and build better experiences that meet consumer needs. Learn more about being a test participant here.

"The most well respected brands, particularly during difficult times, are those that value the feedback and insights from their customers," said Kaj van de Loo, CTO at UserTesting. "As a company, we are trying to make the process of collecting feedback as streamlined as possible, for companies of all sizes, which is why we have prioritized the release of such features like My Panel which makes testing with your own audiences simpler, or Suggested Sentiment that makes it easier and faster to identify interesting moments, or our Jira Integration that makes sharing of new insights more efficient."

