Acquisition expands Remote Medical International's renewable energy presence and adds risk management services to the company's portfolio.

Remote Medical International, a global leader in workplace health and safety services for Fortune 100 corporations and government services prime contractors, announced it completed its acquisition of SSI Group on July 1. Based in the United Kingdom, SSI specializes in emergency response medical services for the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors, global risk management, and international safety.

"This acquisition is part of our strategy to aggressively expand into new markets, notably renewable energy, broaden our offerings to include risk management, and build on our leading COVID-19 services," said Wayne Wager, CEO of Remote Medical International. "The complementary nature of our businesses adds to our ability to design bespoke solutions for our clients that save lives and improve the health of workers in diverse job sites around the world."

Remote Medical International will leverage SSI's years of work to provide medical and technical support for offshore wind farm and other renewable energy construction in the North Sea and North America and expand its work with large corporations working in remote and challenging locations globally. The combined expertise will produce a comprehensive range of COVID-19 medical services and solutions for businesses seeking to create safe back-to-work situations under one Remote Medical International offering.

The combined companies will deliver unparalleled quality by setting the highest standards for medical and safety personnel and clinical governance. Customers will benefit from the companies' vast experience in offering workplace health and safety and risk management services to more than 120 countries across the globe.

"We are delighted to join the Remote Medical International team and believe that together our companies will deliver greater value to our customers through our common values of quality, agility, responsiveness, and collaboration," said Duncan Higham, Founder and Managing Director of SSI. "We share a passion for delivering unparalleled services and a vision of being the best remote medical provider on land and at sea."

Mr. Higham has been named Remote Medical International's vice president global strategy, reporting directly to Wayne Wager, CEO of Remote Medical International. Julian Rawles, formerly SSI's commercial director, will serve as the managing director of Remote Medical International UK reporting to Paul Budak, chief operating officer. No other changes in either organization are anticipated. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Visit the company's website, https://remotemedical.com/ for more information.

About Remote Medical International

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Remote Medical International saves lives and protects the health and wellbeing of workers in diverse job sites from remote pipeline installations to offshore wind and maritime operations. The company has been recognized six times by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States and works with Fortune 100 corporations and government services prime contractors.

