DrNote.com, a well-known healthcare startup that provides physician-approved online doctor's notes certifying diagnoses of COVID-19 symptoms, is pleased to announce that its new product offering, a COVID-19 immunity passport, is available to the United States market following its launch in the European market.

In order to acquire a passport, a patient would first complete an antibody lab test through a local healthcare provider. If the test result detects IgG antibodies, the patient can fill out a smart questionnaire on DrNote.com, which is then verified by a tele-doctor, allowing the patient to be issued an immunity passport. Each passport is presented in a data-protected PDF format. Through two-factor authentication, the encrypted data is stored on German servers in compliance with the country's rigid privacy regulations, which are among the best in the world.

Both patients and physicians can download a blank PDF version of the passport free-of-cost, which can be easily and reliably issued on site by any doctor according to the latest criteria based on the most up-to-date research. Physicians can also purchase blank passports on forgery-proof paper and antibody test kits on the DrNote.com website.

Dr. jur. Can Ansay, Founder and CEO of DrNote.com, said, "COVID-19 has devastated global economies, and we want to give individuals and businesses a way to return to some sense of normalcy. Immunity passports can safely enable free-flowing travel, permit business, schools and cultural facilities to reopen, and allow the public to visit friends and family. As leading global powers like the United States consider the use of immunity passports, we're excited to be at the forefront of an easy, safe, reliable and low-cost solution that will likely become universally adopted post-pandemic."

