MANA Group: MANA Makes Key Hires Ahead of Miami Development Kickoff

Marketing, Technology and Leasing Leadership Installed Ahead of Development Rollout

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / MANA Group CEO Moishe Mana is ready to kick off the initial phase of his ambitious development plan to reinvigorate the Miami landscape, and is building his organization to support this effort. The following executive-level hires have been made in the areas of marketing, leasing and information technology.

Albert Maloof Berdellans III joins as Vice President of Marketing and Communications. Berdellans was most recently VP of Marketing at SWARM, a longtime MANA partner and one of the largest event companies in Florida. Prior to that, he was the top marketing executive at Ultra Music Festival, where he spent seven years transforming the brand from a small, Miami-based music festival into an international powerhouse of live entertainment on all six inhabited continents.

"We are not just doing real estate development; we're reinventing the Flagler District as the economic engine of Miami," said Moishe Mana, Miami's largest landowner. "This requires a broader expertise from proven professionals that share our vision for what a Miami neighborhood can be."

Pauldine France joins MANA as Vice President of Leasing. France brings more than 15 years of commercial real estate leasing experience, including the development of the Virgin Trains Miami Central Terminal, as well as transformative projects in Wynwood, Aventura and Surfside. France's mandate is to support MANA Group's development goals using real estate to nurture fashion, technology and the arts in Miami.

Michelle Abbs joins MANA as Director of Mana Tech. Abbs has more than a decade of experience working with tech startups in the Miami area and is an expert in technical education. Prior to joining MANA, Abbs was Director of Babson College's WIN Lab where she led the program's goals to develop South Florida's tech entrepreneurship and innovation landscape. Her expertise is expected to be critical as MANA Tech seeks to attract unicorn technology companies to Downtown Miami and establish a global hub for the tech sector.

The first project is the renovation of a 40-year-old 13-story, 166,000-square foot building located at 155 S. Miami Ave., which previously housed the federal immigration offices. The building is being entirely reimagined with the help of Zyscovich Architects, which helped create MANA's master redevelopment plan. Construction is scheduled to begin by Q3.

Moishe Mana and The Mana Group are real estate developers and owners in the process of transforming Miami from a tourist destination into a vibrant, diversified city with art, fashion, technology, and a global trading hub. Mana is Miami's largest landowner and is in the early stages of redeveloping the Flagler Street corridor. He is known for shaping the artistic renaissance of Wynwood into Miami's number-one tourist destination, featuring street murals, restaurants, galleries, boutiques and vibrant marketplaces and events. For more information visit http://managrp.com/ or email press@managrp.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Don Silver or Eric Kalis of Boardroom Communications, Inc.

(954) 370-8999/(954) 629-7523 or at donsil@boardroompr.com/ekalis@boardroompr.com

SOURCE: MANA Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/597562/MANA-Makes-Key-Hires-Ahead-of-Miami-Development-Kickoff