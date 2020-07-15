Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2020 / 14:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 119.3773 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6174071 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 75822 EQS News ID: 1094227 End of Announcement EQS News Service

