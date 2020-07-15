Lyxor Core US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U71G LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2020 / 14:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.1892 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1481000 CODE: U71G LN ISIN: LU1407888053 ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U71G LN Sequence No.: 75867 EQS News ID: 1094319 End of Announcement EQS News Service

