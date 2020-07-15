HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Share rights summary 15-Jul-2020 / 15:57 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020 Publication of share rights summary at National Storage Mechanism HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) reports that in compliance with the UK Listing Rules, the Company has submitted to the National Storage Mechanism a summary of the rights attaching to its equity shares which the listed certificates represent, which will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [1] For more information, please, contact: Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: rybin@hms.ru Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: kelekhsaeva@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information. ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 75871 EQS News ID: 1094213 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e84eb6c3310c93f7fb161c09372521b&application_id=1094213&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

