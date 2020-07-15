Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (SWIH LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2020 / 15:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 96.0043 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63000 CODE: SWIH LN ISIN: LU1571052304 ISIN: LU1571052304 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWIH LN Sequence No.: 75890 EQS News ID: 1094371 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2020 09:01 ET (13:01 GMT)