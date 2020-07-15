

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) introduced a suite of remote work offerings that enable partners to deliver integrated services-based print solutions. The company said these value-added solutions helps HP Amplify partners modernize infrastructures and accelerate transition to cloud.



The company unveiled HP Advance, a new integrated platform for managing HP Access Control Print, HP Access Control Scan, HP Mobile Connector and HP Direct Print from one admin console. HP also announced that HP Command Center can now enable fleet onboarding. Also, the company has launched its revenue share model for HP Workpath ecosystem, which simplifies access to third party applications.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HP-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de