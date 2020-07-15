Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2020 / 15:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.8221 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2373737 CODE: LESU LN ISIN: LU1792117696 ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESU LN Sequence No.: 75921 EQS News ID: 1094445 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2020 09:09 ET (13:09 GMT)